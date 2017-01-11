Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 774 dated 11 january, 2017
EUROPE

Russian influence on Lithuania

The visit to Lithuania in December by US Senator John McCain, the chairman of the senate armed services committee, came(...) [ 202 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : John McCain | Ramunas Karbauskis | Lithuanian Peasant and Green Union | Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor | Vladimir Putin | Acron | Rostelmash | SBU ➔ See the 12 keywords


24/12/2014 -

CIA, weakened, looks to the East

16/04/2014 -

Putin resists Jordan's King Abdullah

10/07/2013 -

Snowden stuck in limbo, for now

29/11/2007 -

Russian Intelligence’s Deep Business Ties

Governement Intelligence
Europe Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or region
An all-new Intelligence Online coming January 25
 
CORPORATE INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence Online Special report - Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Read our special reports
 

 
AFRICA > MIDDLE EAST > CENTRAL ASIA
Intelligence Online Insiders - Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
NEW
Ivor Ichikowitz,
the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
The entire INSIDERS series
 
Defence Geospatial Intelligence (DGI) - 23 - 25 January, 2017, QEII Centre, London
Free services
 Create e-mail alerts
 Receive the latest headlines
 Read free articles
 Download an issue
 RSS Feeds
 Follow us on Twitter
Subscriptions
Subscribe to Intelligence Online
Pick and choose articles
Our range of subscriptions
Did you know?
Your electronic account also gives you access to AfricaIntelligence.com and LaLettreA.fr