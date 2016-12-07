UNITED STATES / JAPAN
Washington makes promises to Asian allies
Concerned about Donald Trump’s whims, Japan and South Korea’s intelligence services have received reassurance from the US government.(...)
[ 281 words ]
[€5,2]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : General Security of Military Information Agreement | Donald Trump | Park Geun-hye | Shinzo Abe | Defence Intelligence Headquarters | Defence Intelligence Agency | National Intelligence Service | Tsai Ing-wen
More articles
on this theme
and/or regions