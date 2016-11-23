Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 771 dated 23 november, 2016
FRANCE / INDIA

Rafale’s partner in Delhi now woos Paris

Indian magnate Anil Ambani, a close friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French defence industry’s new ally in India, has been carefully working his contacts in Paris to position himself as the go-to intermediary at a boom time(...) [ 551 words ] [€8,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Anil Ambani | Narendra Modi | Dassault | Reliance Group | Thales | DCNS | Nikhil Gandhi | Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering ➔ See the 24 keywords


26/10/2016 -

Dassault, DCNS, Pigasse share Indian ally

12/10/2016 -

Ambani, Dassault's surprise partner in India

04/05/2016 -

Networks progress Indian Rafale deal

07/02/2013 -

Zeidan adopts military bearing for Paris visit

Governement Intelligence
Asia Section
Europe Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or regions
 
CORPORATE INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence Online Special report - Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Read our special reports
 

 
AFRICA > MIDDLE EAST > CENTRAL ASIA
Intelligence Online Insiders - Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
NEW
Ivor Ichikowitz,
the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
The entire INSIDERS series
 
Defence Geospatial Intelligence (DGI) - 23 - 25 January, 2017, QEII Centre, London
Free services
 Create e-mail alerts
 Receive the latest headlines
 Read free articles
 Download an issue
 RSS Feeds
 Follow us on Twitter
Subscriptions
Subscribe to Intelligence Online
Pick and choose articles
Our range of subscriptions
Did you know?
Your electronic account also gives you access to AfricaIntelligence.com and LaLettreA.fr