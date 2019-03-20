Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL Issue 826 dated 20/03/2019
Defence veteran Yair Ramati helps launch Israeli-built "flying cars"

After being sidelined from the agency responsible for Israel's anti-missile programme in 2015, Yair Ramati has resurfaced as a promoter of innovative private sector defence projects.
