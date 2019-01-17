Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA Issue 821 dated 17/01/2019
Ramec, the FSB's computer Cerberus, stands guard

The computer security firm Ramec, the FSB's favourite technology partner, is playing an increasingly prominent role as Vladimir Putin pursues his policy of supplying only Russian-made equipment to the Russian intelligence services.
Stay up-to-date

