Facing internal issues, SAMI looks beyond its borders
The new defence conglomerate spurred by Mohamed bin Salman sets its sights on South Africa. [...]
Favourite courtier of African presidents Jacob Zuma, Ali Bongo and Denis Sassou-Nguesso, South African Ivor Ichikowitz is little by little making his mark in Central Asia. Alongside such influential regional businessmen as Kenges Rakishev in Kazakhstan and Fuad Seyidaliyev in Azerbaijan, the head of the Paramount arms group is trying to establish himself there, while still maintaining his position [...]