Intelligence Online
SAUDI ARABIA Issue 812 dated 06/09/2018

Huta Group out to please MbS in Yemen

With his Huta Group, Saleh bin Laden is trying to get his clan back in favour with MbS.
©DR
Huta Group's contract to build a new oil terminal in Yemen marks the company's return to favour - and its being brought to heel - in the wake of MBS' recent purge.
