Intelligence Online
CHINA Issue 809 dated 05/07/2018

Beijing backs Ziyan's low-cost armed drones

Recently taken under the wing of China's ministry of public security, or Gonganbu, and backed by a number of public funds, Ziyan UAV is looking to flood the lower end of the military market with its inexpensive drones.
