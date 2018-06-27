Imad Lahoud helps Airbus partner Atlas Aerospace fly high
After a turbulent time in the headlines in France, Imad Lahoud is recovering nicely in Abu Dhabi in the shadow of the Al Mutawaa family's Atlas Group. [...]
Unlimited access
to all content of
One of the few export markets that has held up despite the global oil crisis, Kazakhstan remains an attractive proposition, if a little complicated, for defence companies. However agents, consultants, corporate intelligence firms and even government intelligence services are grappling [...]