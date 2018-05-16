Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CANADA Issue 806 dated 16/05/2018

IOSI, Gulf's go-to NGO for targeting Iranian networks in Latin America

Under the cover of fighting against narcotics trafficking and terrorism, Venezuelan opponent Johan Obdola, who heads the International Organization for Security and Intelligence, is tracking down Hezbollah in South America.
