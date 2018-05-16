IOSI, Gulf's go-to NGO for targeting Iranian networks in Latin America
Under the cover of fighting against narcotics trafficking and terrorism, Venezuelan opponent Johan Obdola, who heads the International Organization for Security and Intelligence, is tracking down Hezbollah in South America.
The entire article (317 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-ArticleThis article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
starting from 30 EUR
Subscribe
Unlimited access
to all content of