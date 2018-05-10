Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 805 dated 10/05/2018

New York Plaza Hotel's new owner Shahal Khan, a cyber-security and mining entrepreneur

As the buyer of the prestigious Plaza hotel in New York, Shahal Khan becomes a public figure.
As the buyer of the prestigious Plaza hotel in New York, Shahal Khan becomes a public figure. ©Carmelo Bayarcal/CC BY-SA 3.0
The Pakistani American businessman Shahal Khan is in the spotlight thanks to his acquisition of a New York landmark, announced on May, 3.
The entire article (606 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more