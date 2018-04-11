Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
QATAR Due Diligence Issue 804 dated 11/04/2018

Revina, Saddiq broker future deals between Kiev and Doha

Ukrainian consultant Olga Revina, in partnership with Qatari businessman Moyasser Saddiq, plans to use the Ukrainian president's recent trip to Doha to bolster business ties between the two countries.
