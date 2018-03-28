Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO INTELLIGENCE ONLINE
SUBSCRIBE
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Due Diligence Issue 803 dated 28/03/2018

Scandinavian defence industry keeps foot in UAE with Milrem

Thanks to its acquisition of the Estonian company Milrem, Finland's Patria can continue to sell materiel to the UAE and get closer to Qatar.
You must pay to access the entire article (378 words)
Already have an account ? Log in
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Open an e-wallet
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more