Collecott weighs in on international arbitration cases
The Ambassador Partnership, a haunt of retired British ambassadors, is looking to position itself as a mediator in countries involved in international arbitration cases. [...]
341 words/6 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Alassane Ouattara may have repeatedly boasted of the ‘safety of investments' in Ivory Coast in his speech to the nation on 31 December, but his enthusiasm is decidedly at odds with the reality on the ground. With the country featuring [...]