Abu Dhabi exports counter-guerrilla materiel
For its external military operations, the United Arab Emirates is becoming increasingly independent of its Western suppliers and turning into a serious competitor in its own right. [...]
Since selling his private security company Blackwater in 2011, former Navy Seal Erik Prince has been developing a new business venture, this time in the aeronautics field. Behind a series of FVCs the world's best-known private security businessman has built [...]