FRANCE Issue 796 dated 13/12/2017

Ex-GIGN chief, link between Thales and Qatar's cyber body Somod

Thierry Orosco, the former commander of France's GIGN elite intervention unit, is an advisor to Somod, the Qatari cybersecurity organisation that recently signed a partnership with Thales, one of whose subsidiaries Orosco also advises.

Mentioned in this article

