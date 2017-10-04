Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA Issue 791 dated 04/10/2017

Bokarev leads Alstom in Central Asia

Andrei Bokarev, the powerful Russian magnate who heads the rail company Transmashholding and is close to the Kremlin, is extending his influence into Central Asia, much to the benefit of his French partner Alstom.

