UNITED KINGDOM Issue 790 dated 20/09/2017

VIPs trailed by Interpol turn to Lindeborg

Rutsel Martha, the former general counsel at Interpol who heads the London consulting firm Lindeborg, is using his experience and network of contacts to assist clients who are wanted by the international police organisation.

Mentioned in this article

