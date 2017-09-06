Your account has been succesfully created.
CANADA Issue 789 dated 06/09/2017

Inkas armoured vehicles head for Europe

The Canadian light armoured vehicle maker headed by former Russian police officer David Khazanski is poised to set up shop in Europe in the coming months, despite its ongoing row with its former agent in Dubai.

