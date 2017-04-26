358 words/5,2 EUR
DTI promotes Chinese defence industry in Pakistan
Mentioned in this article
- Norinco
- Rosoboronexport
- Samsung
- Daewoo
- Benazir Bhutto
- Steve Bokhobza
- Beltechexport
- Kongsberg
- Selex Galileo
- Jacques Jeandey
- Sparte Consultant & Partners
- Adnan Sarwar Cheema
- Imran Khan
- Defense Technologies International
- China Electronics Technology Group
- Aerospace Long-March International Trade Co
- MLM International
- Fidelity Technologies Corp
- Camelbak
- Crimson Trace
- TenCate Advanced Armour
- Ghulam Sarwar Cheema
- Pakistan International Airlines
- Yugolmport
- Bhutto
- Pakistan People’s Party
- Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf