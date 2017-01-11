373 words/5,2 EUR
Former Lockheed execs open consulting firm
Mentioned in this article
- CIA
- Lockheed Martin
- Mary Beth Long
- Liquid Robotics
- US-India Business Council
- Tom Burbage
- Lockheed Martin International
- NATO
- Patrick Dewar
- George Zambellas
- Praxec
- The Trenton Group
- Michael Bennett
- Richard Kirkland
- Outcome Capital
- Michael Cromwell
- Boeing Defense, Space & Security
- Global Alliance Advisors
- Special relationship with Zambellas
- Kirkland
- Founded in August 2016
- US Central Command William Fallon
- Jeff Kohler