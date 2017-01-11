Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 774 dated 11 january, 2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / UNITED STATES

Erik Prince to UAE's rescue in Libya

Intelligence Online can reveal that Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, is one of the main private contractors working on UAE special operations in Libya.(...) [ 384 words ] [€5,2]

