Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 772 dated 07 december, 2016
KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakh mining oligarchs slug it out

Targeted by a number of law suits and numerous private investigations, the three shareholders in the mining giant ERNC are starting to fall out.(...) [ 352 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Alexander Mashkevich | Alijan Ibragimov | Patok Chodiev | Eurasian Resources Group | Eurasian Natural Resources Corp | International Mining Resources | Beibut Atamkulov | London Stock Exchange ➔ See the 15 keywords


16/11/2016 -

Episode 3 - Kazakhstan : Paid to track down the president’s enemies

21/10/2015 -

Scramble on for Glencore’s nickel

21/07/2010 -

Is Kazakhstan’s ENRC Eyeing KMT?

28/10/2009 -

Pathok Chodiev

Corporate Intelligence
Asia Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or region
 
CORPORATE INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence Online Special report - Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Read our special reports
 

 
AFRICA > MIDDLE EAST > CENTRAL ASIA
Intelligence Online Insiders - Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
NEW
Ivor Ichikowitz,
the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
The entire INSIDERS series
 
Defence Geospatial Intelligence (DGI) - 23 - 25 January, 2017, QEII Centre, London
Free services
 Create e-mail alerts
 Receive the latest headlines
 Read free articles
 Download an issue
 RSS Feeds
 Follow us on Twitter
Subscriptions
Subscribe to Intelligence Online
Pick and choose articles
Our range of subscriptions
Did you know?
Your electronic account also gives you access to AfricaIntelligence.com and LaLettreA.fr