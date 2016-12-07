Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 772 dated 07 december, 2016
FRANCE

Nexa eyes military intelligence market

The French telecoms interception specialist is looking to break into the COMINT and ELINT markets in partnership with Germany’s Plath.(...) [ 304 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Stephane Salies | Olivier Bohbot | Guy Lopez | Amesys | Bull | Plath | DRM | Nexa Technologies ➔ See the 10 keywords


23/09/2015 -

Salies acquires Serpikom

22/07/2015 -

Italian Hacking Team's French affairs

15/10/2014 -

Nexa-Plath forge Franco-German interception duo

Corporate Intelligence
Europe Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or region
 
CORPORATE INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence Online Special report - Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Read our special reports
 

 
AFRICA > MIDDLE EAST > CENTRAL ASIA
Intelligence Online Insiders - Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
NEW
Ivor Ichikowitz,
the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
The entire INSIDERS series
 
Defence Geospatial Intelligence (DGI) - 23 - 25 January, 2017, QEII Centre, London
Free services
 Create e-mail alerts
 Receive the latest headlines
 Read free articles
 Download an issue
 RSS Feeds
 Follow us on Twitter
Subscriptions
Subscribe to Intelligence Online
Pick and choose articles
Our range of subscriptions
Did you know?
Your electronic account also gives you access to AfricaIntelligence.com and LaLettreA.fr