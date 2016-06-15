Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 761 dated 15 june, 2016
EUROPE

Global computer hunt for ghost ships

Researchers and start-ups are developing software solutions to counter ships that give out false geolocation data.(...) [ 337 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : IreNAV | ANSSI | SSTIC | Windward | Pole Star | Inmarsat | Ami Daniel | Matan ➔ See the 18 keywords


16/04/2014 -

Cyber-tests on the Charles de Gaulle

27/02/2013 -

Nations quietly battle over merchant ship geolocation

06/04/2007 -

A Fourth Hawkeye for Charles de Gaulle?

Corporate Intelligence
Europe Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or region
 
CORPORATE INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence Online Special report - Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Read our special reports
 

 
AFRICA > MIDDLE EAST > CENTRAL ASIA
Intelligence Online Insiders - Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
NEW
Ivor Ichikowitz,
the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
The entire INSIDERS series
 
Defence Geospatial Intelligence (DGI) - 23 - 25 January, 2017, QEII Centre, London
Free services
 Create e-mail alerts
 Receive the latest headlines
 Read free articles
 Download an issue
 RSS Feeds
 Follow us on Twitter
Subscriptions
Subscribe to Intelligence Online
Pick and choose articles
Our range of subscriptions
Did you know?
Your electronic account also gives you access to AfricaIntelligence.com and LaLettreA.fr