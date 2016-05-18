Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 759 dated 18 may, 2016
FRANCE

Aturys encrypts financial secrets of the top 1%

Headed by a former executive of SocGen Private Banking in Monaco, the new telephone security start-up Arturys sells its solutions to the ultra-wealthy.(...) [ 280 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Aturys Communications Security | Thales | Alexandre Bayeux | Societe Generale Private Banking | 3SI | Aturys Communications Security | Christophe Thomas | Renault ➔ See the 11 keywords


FRANCE

Paris plays catch-up on compliance

UNITED STATES

CIA braces itself for Trump

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia tries to sideline Oman from GCC

UNITED STATES

US Greeks and Armenians gun for Flynn

INDIA

CBI scares Congress Party securocrats

MALAYSIA

Typhoon and Rafale held up in Malaysia

Corporate Intelligence
Europe Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or region
 
CORPORATE INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence Online Special report - Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Read our special reports
 

 
AFRICA > MIDDLE EAST > CENTRAL ASIA
Intelligence Online Insiders - Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
NEW
Ivor Ichikowitz,
the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
The entire INSIDERS series
 
Defence Geospatial Intelligence (DGI) - 23 - 25 January, 2017, QEII Centre, London
Free services
 Create e-mail alerts
 Receive the latest headlines
 Read free articles
 Download an issue
 RSS Feeds
 Follow us on Twitter
Subscriptions
Subscribe to Intelligence Online
Pick and choose articles
Our range of subscriptions
Did you know?
Your electronic account also gives you access to AfricaIntelligence.com and LaLettreA.fr