UNITED KINGDOM
Proelium Law looks to Middle East
The London law firm Proelium Law, which wants to carve a niche for itself in the private investigation sector, is looking to develop in Iran and other hot spots.(...)
[ 403 words ]
[€5,2]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE :
Proelium Law |
Benham Nozowhour |
Adrian Powell |
Richard Stephens |
Karco Overseas |
Norman Ricklefs |
Iraq Advisory Group |
Rupert Pulvertaft
➔ See the 21 keywords
Proelium Law
Benham Nozowhour
Adrian Powell
Richard Stephens
Karco Overseas
Norman Ricklefs
Iraq Advisory Group
Rupert Pulvertaft
Barry Harris
ReconRobotics
Airbus Group
EADS
Founded in 2015
British Army
Abraham and Co Solicitors
BLP International
Sabre International
Iraqi Police Force
Aegis Defence Services
National Directorate of Security
Panoptes Consulting
More articles
on this theme
and/or region