Issue no. 768 dated 12 october, 2016
INDIA

Ambani, Dassault's surprise partner in India

The creation of a joint venture between Dassault and Reliance has come as a surprise since the Indian conglomerate is not in the best financial health.(...) [ 416 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Reliance | Dassault | Anil Ambani | Narendra Modi | Thales | Augur | Rafael | Antonov ➔ See the 18 keywords


23/11/2016 -

Rafale’s partner in Delhi now woos Paris

26/10/2016 -

Dassault, DCNS, Pigasse share Indian ally

04/05/2016 -

Networks progress Indian Rafale deal

16/03/2016 -

Paris courts India, eyes defence contracts

10/06/2015 -

4 A lobbies for Israeli defence industry in France

15/10/2014 -

BEL, French defence industry’s new ally in India

