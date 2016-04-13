EUROPE
Avia SG's Baltic invasion in Africa
After entering the Libyan market in 2015, the Lithuanian aeronautical services company Avia Solutions Group has won its second contact in Africa with the Ethiopian armed forces.(...)
[ 214 words ]
[€5,2]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE :
Avia |
Solutions |
Group |
FL |
Technics |
Afiqiyah |
Airways |
Storm Aviation
➔ See the 12 keywords
Avia
Solutions
Group
FL
Technics
Afiqiyah
Airways
Storm Aviation
owns Avia Technics Dirgantara
Gediminas Ziemelis
Daumantas Lapinskas
Georgian Financial Co
More articles
on this theme
and/or region