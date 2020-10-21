This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
Brazil's privatised Mirage 2000s to become adversary combat fighters
According to our sources, the Brazilian Air Force has sold its squadron of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to a French broker based in the United Arab Emirates. The firm plans to get in on the lucrative aggressor squadrons market, a service sought after by armed forces in the region. [...]
