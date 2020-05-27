This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.20)
Beny Steinmetz counter-attacks Vale in Simandou saga, insisting it was aware of licence risks
In his latest legal broadside against Vale about a joint venture on Guinea's Simandou iron ore project, Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz rejects all accusations of wrongdoing. Claiming that the Brazilian mining giant knew the score before teaming up with his company, Steinmetz says it cannot now sue him on this front. [...]
Vale goes after property magnates Ziel Feldman and Rene Benko to secure compensation from BSGR over Simandou iron ore
The Brazilian firm Vale has filed a legal action seeking to establish if part of the funds that it paid to Beny Steinmetz's company within the framework of their Simandou iron ore partnership in Guinea was used for property investments in the United States. [...]
