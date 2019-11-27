This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.20)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Thomas Kaplan, the billionaire pushing Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East
By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH). [...]
Félix Tshisekedi pivots westwards on intelligence and defence
In contrast to his predecessor Joseph Kabila, who cut military and intelligence ties with the West, Félix Tshisekedi has reopened channels of cooperation on security with Paris, Brussels and Washington to soften the impact of the imminent withdrawal of the [. [...]
Algeria returns to the US for oil, business and security
After Sonatrach and Algerian ambassador in the United States Madjid Bouguerra, it is now the turn of Algerian business leaders to carry out a charm offensive in Washington. The business trip, organized from January 14 to 17 by Ali Haddad's [. [...]