Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED STATES Issue dated 27/11/2019

John Bolton returns to private sector

John Bolton, who resigned as Donald Trump's national security advisor [...] (90 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.20)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
Insiders UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES IRAN 04/03/2019
Thomas Kaplan pushes Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East.

Thomas Kaplan, the billionaire pushing Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East 

By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH). [...]

On our other sites

Receive prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more