Who runs Noor Capital, the Emirati fund managed by Olivier Couriol?
The Emirati investment fund Noor Capital, which gained prominence in early 2019 for trying to export tons of gold from Venezuela's reserves to the United Arab Emirates, has specialized in high-level financial transactions. Founded by former oil minister Mana Saeed Al Otaiba, Noor brings together assets of some of the largest trading families in the Emirates and the wider Gulf region. [...]