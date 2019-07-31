The entire article (70 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Not a reader yet?
Create an account
Receive exclusive advantages
NESA, SIA, DarkMatter, BeamTrail make up Abu Dhabi's new interceptions landscape
In less than a year, technical intelligence and interceptions, or SIGINT, in the United Arab Emirates has been totally reorganised, with offensive and defensive operations now separate. The move has had a knock-on effect on the private sector, as Intelligence Online reports. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 28/08/2019