UNITED KINGDOM
Quintel snags high-profile judge
The private investigation firm founded by John Holmes, a former Special Air Service (SAS) officer, has recently taken on former judge Anthony Hooper as a member of its advisory board.(...)
[ 221 words ]
[€5,2]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE :
Anthony Hooper |
Quintel Intelligence |
John Holmes |
Nick Connon |
International Athletics Federation |
World Anti-Doping Agency |
5 Stones Intelligence |
David Tinsley
➔ See the 14 keywords
Anthony Hooper
Quintel Intelligence
John Holmes
Nick Connon
International Athletics Federation
World Anti-Doping Agency
5 Stones Intelligence
David Tinsley
Olympic Games
World Bank
Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative
Steven Kay
International Criminal Court
Uhuru Kenyatta
More articles
on this theme
and/or region