UNITED KINGDOM

Rolls-Royce vs Goodrich ruling spells victory for FTI over Alvarez & Marsal

The two investigation firms' partners supplied evidence in a two-year legal battle that recently ended in victory for Rolls-Royce, which has been granted the right to buy Goodrich's aircraft engine parts servicing business. [...]
Published on 21/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

