Intelligence Online
CROATIA SWITZERLAND

Geneva-based Eyes on Target takes off

Denis Mesek's firm specialises in investigations, field operations and counter-surveillance. It has been bolstered by an increasing demand for spying device detection in Central Europe, as well as a rise in Balkan litigation. [...] (290 words)
Published on 23/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

