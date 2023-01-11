Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES

MbS banks on Washington's support to boost impact of international tourism platform

Saudi firm Kafa'at, a subsidiary of Takahom, is trying to secure US backing to help develop an international tourism alliance set up by Mohammed bin Salman. These efforts highlight the company's many missions, which are central to the crown prince's Vision 2030 reform plans. [...] (397 words)
Issue dated 11/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

