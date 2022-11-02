Ex-Nardello London investigators regroup at Zenobia Intelligence
In a blow to Nardello & Co, Martin Stone has left the firm's London office to join Rana Feghali at Zenobia Intelligence. [...]
The company founded by former Kroll CEO Michael Cherkasky will provide its screening and due diligence platform to the new Investment Security Unit created within the British Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to investigate economic predation threats - especially from China. [...]
Described by a British court as the "fixer" between the Serious Fraud Office and UnaOil in one of the most sensitive corruption cases that the British anti-corruption authority has faced, the US private investigator David Tinsley has welcomed the attention to open a new firm close to the US anti-corruption authorities. [...]