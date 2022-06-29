Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM

The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice: Wallbrook, Ankura in with State Dept, JS Held develops crypto investigation, Alaco ditches security, Axiantis hires Egypt expert

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: each week, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community. This week, we go to Washington, London and Paris. [...] (483 words)
Issue dated 29/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
Spotlight
UNITED STATES EUROPE UNITED KINGDOM 05/01/2022

ESG investigations - mirage or growth opportunity for investigation firms? 

For more and more business intelligence companies, having an operational social and environmental governance investigation service is becoming a necessary accessory for the 2021-2022 autumn-winter season. Is the rise in demand for these investigations, which is driven by tighter regulations in a number of major countries, just a passing fashion or could it mark the start of development of a substantial new market? [...]

