LEBANON

London court decision gives hope to expats with dollars in Lebanese banks

Hoping to avoid trial in the UK where it has a large client base, Banque Libano-Française has failed to demonstrate that British courts do not have jurisdiction to rule on a dispute with one of its clients, creating a precedent at a time where many Beirut banks are worried their overseas clients will launch proceedings outside Lebanon to recover dollar deposits held with them. [...] (412 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

