RUSSIA

Disgraced oligarch Telman Ismailov's troubles follow him to the French Riviera

Telman Ismaïlov.
Telman Ismaïlov. © Telman Ismailov Twitter account
The Azerbaijan-born billionaire Telman Ismailov, whose assets his Moscow debtors have been doggedly hunting since 2017, has managed to secure asylum in Montenegro. There he should have some respite to sort out his affairs stretching from Moscow to Las Vegas and Ankara to the French Alps. [...] (698 words)
Issue dated 05/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading

