Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...]
Between soaring gas prices, Transnistria, and Gazprom's controlling stake in Moldovagaz, even though Moldovan President Maia Sandu wants the country to get close to Europe, the pressure is on to renew the deal with the Russian gas company. [...]
The Kremlin has forced French champagne producers to eat humble pie, in a move that mostly benefits Russian presidential advisor Boris Titov's "champagne" of the tsars, Abrau-Durso, and the Crimean sparkling wine made by "Putin's banker", Yuri Kovalchuk. [...]
Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]
Making the most of the Chisinau government's instability, Moscow is taking steps ahead of the elections that could see its allies chased out of parliament and can count on its embedded political-security relays to help with the task. [...]