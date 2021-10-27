Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA

Under US pressure, Deripaska hopes supporters can provide relief in Europe

FBI raids Washington home linked to Russia's Deripaska, on 19 October 2021.
FBI raids Washington home linked to Russia's Deripaska, on 19 October 2021. © Tom Brenner/Reuters
The FBI conducted a new raid on 19 October on a Washington house possibly belonging to Oleg Deripaska, but the oligarch is still hoping to see the sanctions against Russia - which de facto affect his empire - lifted in Europe. [...] (385 words)
Issue dated 27/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

