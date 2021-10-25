Your account has been succesfully created.
FTI's dissolved forensics league regroups at Ankura

Announced on 20 October as a series of individual recruitments, the addition to Ankura's team of technical experts and legal advisers in fact signals the divorce between FTI Consultants and Paul Walker's investigators is now final. [...] (320 words)
Issue dated 25/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

