Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
FRANCE Issue dated 12/10/2021

Mentor Consultant serves as light cavalry for Orange's military cloud

Founded in September with the blessing of the Agence du Numérique de Défense (AND), industry association Ginum is looking to promote French 'digital sovereignty' and influence the government's strategy. Its launch represents a new chapter in the influence wars surrounding France's sovereign cloud. [...] (593 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading
Saudi telecoms minister Abdallah bin Amer al-Swaha (left) met with the head of France's national space centre (CNES) Lionel Suchet (middle) on August 2 2021 in Paris.
Saudi telecoms minister Abdallah bin Amer al-Swaha (left) met with the head of France's national space centre (CNES) Lionel Suchet (middle) on August 2 2021 in Paris. © Twitter/Saudi Space Commission
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA 26/08/2021

Riyadh explores sovereign cloud options with Paris 

Cloud technology and space were on the agenda of Saudi telecoms minister Abdullah bin Amer Al Swaha's visit to Paris earlier this month. The Saudi delegation talked business with industry bosses as well as meeting French officials. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!