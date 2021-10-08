Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 08/10/2021

New players in armed security set their sights on Africa with help from SAS veteran Blagbrough

Former SAS veteran Mark Blagbrough is advising the newly formed British company Vellichor, which is facing major challenges in Libya. At the same time, he is also offering advice to the equally new Acumen Intelligent Consulting, based in Mozambique. [...] (362 words)
