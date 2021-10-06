GPG provides British government with access to Kuwait's anti-corruption cases
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Nabil el Daher's Middle East contracts come back to haunt Airbus
A Paris court will begin a hearing at 2pm on 30 June into a case that has been hanging over Airbus for years. The former agent of the group's border protection arm Signalis is ready for a new round, even if that means revealing contracts made in Saudia Arabia and the rest of the region. [...]
Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender
After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021