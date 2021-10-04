This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]
