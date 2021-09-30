Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UKRAINE Issue dated 30/09/2021

Ukraine's Surkis brothers suffer setback against Petro Poroshenko in Privat affair

Grigoriy Surkis.
Grigoriy Surkis. © Bogdan Cristel/Reuters
Igor Surkis, the owner of the soccer team Dynamo Kiev, lost his case for compensation from the former president and central bank of Ukraine in London recently, despite the support of his influential older brother Grigoriy Surkis. [...] (678 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading
UKRAINE 01/09/2021

The Kolomoisky clan takes its ease on the Swiss Riviera as Privatbank's US lawsuit is put on hold 

A pause in Privatbank's legal action against him in the United States has given Igor Kolomoisky and his entourage time to regroup and consider new lines of defence. In the meantime, the oligarch can count on his younger sister to shelter him on the shores of Lake Geneva or in the smart districts of Paris, as he waits for Ukraine to resume its efforts to bring him to retribution. [...]
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL).
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL). © Serhii Nuzhenko/Reuters
Spotlight FRANCE UKRAINE 14/06/2021

After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators 

As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!