Ukraine's Surkis brothers suffer setback against Petro Poroshenko in Privat affair
The Kolomoisky clan takes its ease on the Swiss Riviera as Privatbank's US lawsuit is put on hold
A pause in Privatbank's legal action against him in the United States has given Igor Kolomoisky and his entourage time to regroup and consider new lines of defence. In the meantime, the oligarch can count on his younger sister to shelter him on the shores of Lake Geneva or in the smart districts of Paris, as he waits for Ukraine to resume its efforts to bring him to retribution. [...]
Ukrainian opposition MP Vadim Rabinovich pals up with French senators
With Volodymyr Zelensky's Crimean Platform looming, Russia's relays in Kyiv are tending to their relationships abroad to push Russia's narrative. Vadim Rabinovich, who is close to Viktor Medvedchuk, was recently back in Paris. [...]
After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
Mordechai Korf, Igor Kolomoisky's American buddy
Prominent member of the Jewish Chabad community in Miami, Mordechai "Motti" Korf is also the US business associate of Igor Kolomoisky. Today, this relationship is being put to the test by PrivatBank's worldwide hunt for the Ukrainian oligarch's assets. [...]